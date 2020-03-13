Share:

KARACHI - Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam hit unbeaten half-centuries guided Karachi Kings to a thrashing 10-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match played here at National Stadium on Thursday night.

Chasing 151, the pair looked in full control of the situation as Sharjeel and Babar went on to score 69 and 74 respectively to guide their side to a 10-wicket win. World number one T20 batsman hit eight boundaries and a six in his classy knock, while Sharjeel hit five boundaries and four maximums to reach his top score in this season of the PSL. With this victory, Karachi Kings move on to second position with nine points. Peshawar Zalmi are at third with same number of points, while Lahore Qalandars slipped to fourth spot. Sharjeel Khan emerged as man of the match while BabarAzam became the top scorer of PSL 2020 with 292 runs in 8 matches with three fifties.

Earlier, Sohail Akhtar’s magnificent half-century led Qalandars to a respectable total of 150 in 26th match of the tournament. Batting first at the National Stadium after losing the toss in front of a full house, openers Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Akhtar provided a great start. Both put on 49-run stand for the first-wicket stand.

A moment of joy for Karachi fans came on the last ball of the powerplay, when Umaid Asif removed Fakhar Zaman, who scored 17 as he struck three boundaries. Following Fakhar’s departure, Chirs Lynn joined the Qalandars skipper on the crease. The duo added only 23 runs before Lynn walked back to dugout courtesy of Arshad Iqbal — who is playing in place of Omer Khan. Ben Dunk was the third wicket to fall for the Lahore Qalandars, who scored only nine runs of 14 deliveries. This was Umaid Asif’s second wicket of the game.

Meanwhile, Akhtar went on to score a magnificent half-century. He struck eight boundaries and two maximums in his 68-run knock. Other noticeable performance came from Muhammad Hafeez’s bat, who scored unbeaten 35 of 22 balls. Arshad Iqbad and Umaid Asif shared two wickets each while Chirs Jordan bagged a crucial wicket of Samit Patel for the Karachi Kings.

Scorecard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Sohail Akhtar lbw b Arshad Iqbal 68

Fakhar Zaman b Umaid Asif 17

CA Lynn c Iftikhar b Arshad Iqbal 5

B Dunk c Usama Mir b Umaid Asif 9

Mohammad Hafeez not out 35

SR Patel c Babar Azam b Jordan 5

D Wiese not out 5

EXTRAS: (lb 3, w 3) 6

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 20 overs) 150

FOW: 1-49, 2-72, 3-90, 4-108, 5-133.

BOWLING: Mohammad Amir 4-0-30-0, Imad Wasim 2-0-21-0, Umaid Asif 4-0-34-2, CJ Jordan 4-0-24-1, Usama Mir 3-0-23-0, Arshad Iqbal 3-0-15-2.

KARACHI KINGS:

Sharjeel Khan not out 74

Babar Azam not out 69

EXTRAS: (lb 5, nb 2, w 1) 8

TOTAL: (0 wkt, 17.1 overs) 151

BOWLING: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-37-0, SR Patel 2-0-18-0, Dilbar Hussain 3-0-17-0, Haris Rauf 3-0-24-0, D Wiese 4-0-38-0, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-10-0, Muhammad Faizan 0.1-0-2-0.

TOSS: Karachi Kings

UMPIRES: M Gough, Ahsan Raza

TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama

Points Table

TEAM M W L PT NRR

Multan Sultans 8 5 1 12 1.547

Karachi Kings 8 4 3 9 -0.027

Peshawar Zalmi 9 4 4 9 -0.048

Lahore Qalandars 9 4 5 8 -0.175

Islamabad United 9 3 5 7 0.259

Quetta Gladiators 9 3 5 7 -1.052