Rahim Yar Khan - SHO Police Station Liaquatpur, two other policemen and a fictitious applicant were arrested and sent behind bars in the same police station over keeping three men in illegal custody and extracting more than Rs5 lakh from their accounts through ATM cards.

According to details, SHO Liaquatpur City Police Station Rana Ashraf illegally arrested three citizens two days ago on application of Zafar Baloch and placed them in a private torture cell instead of keeping them in police station.

ASI Faqir Gujjar and Constable Mohammad Siddique withdrew more than Rs 5 lakh from their accounts through ATM cards and tortured them. The family contacted DPO Muntzir Mehdi, on which the DPO formed an inquiry team which confirmed that allegations against three cops were true.

On the orders of DPO Muntzir Mehdi on Thursday, SHO, two other cops and Zafar Baloch, a fake applicant, were arrested and locked in the police station. Further revelations are expected in the case.

LHC orders regularisation of 81 staffers of

Sheikh Zayed Hospital

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench has issued orders for making permanent 81 daily wagers of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. The Lahore High Court has also directed the hospital administration to submit a compliance report in this regard within 15 days. The decision of the highest of the province sent a wave of jubilance among employees of the hospital. Majority of the employees have been performing duties on daily wages basis from 3-15 years.

Farooq Warind advocate, in a writ petition filed under Article 199 in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench, stated that 81 daily wages employees of Sheikh Zayed Hospital were not being made permanent which was a violation of Article 2 A, 9, 4, 25 and 38 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He prayed to the learned court that orders might be issued to make these employees permanent. Lahore High Court Justice Mr Justice Jamil, agreed with the arguments advanced by Farooq Warind advocate and issued orders to Sheikh Zayed Hospital administration that these 81 employees should be made permanent and a report should be submitted in this regard within 15 days.