Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has offered reward for the development of antidote to the coronavirus that had been confirmed as pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO).

In a message on Friday, Nasir Shah said that any research institute or research student would develop an antidote against the coronovirus which proved to be a complete cure against the disease would not only be rewarded, but also the Sindh government would bear the entire cost of its research.

"Science and technology is key to control coronavirus or any other disease cause by virus or other reasons, and I hope that an antidote can be developed" he said in his message.

The provincial minister said, "No matter which individual or research organization develops the antidote, the Sindh government will not only reward them, but also pay for the entire cost of the research work."

There are so far 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karachi. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the meetings of the task force constituted by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address the situation created after the outbreak of coronavirus were being convened on a daily basis, adding that every meeting was reviewing the situation minutely in detail and taking decisions accordingly.

He said that still the situation was under control as the Sindh government was taking all necessary steps in this regard. He urged people not to panic, and ignore the rumors.

Nasir Shah also expressed hope that the world would get rid of this pandemic soon. He said that the Sindh government would provide all facilities to any laboratory or research student that would initiate research towards developing antidote to coronovirus seriously.