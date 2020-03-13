ISLAMABAD - Speaker at a seminar said that agriculture plays very important role in country’s economy, so there is dire need to uplift Pakistan’s agro-economy.
They were speaking at ‘National Dialogue on Agriculture’, organised by National Assembly Secretariat. The participants expressed their resolve to play a highly assertive role on mainstreaming Agriculture in the national policy planning and budgeting. The top brass of the National Assembly vowed to play a highly assertive role on mainstreaming agriculture in the national policy planning and budgeting. The National Assembly speaker has also initiated debate on ‘Agriculture reforms’ in the house. The MNAs will also share their opinion and suggestion on it today in the house.
The declaration included mobilising investment in research, national efforts to reclaim the soil health and promote sustainable management of natural resources. It was also decided to mainstream youth and gender priorities in agriculture policy planning. The dialogue urged the need to revamp Pakistan’s Agriculture credit system so as to address the hurdles that prevent small farmers from accessing timely and cheap credit. On matters of enhancing Agricultural Export, it was decided to control the degeneration of seed and improve compliance with the international standards.
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi stressed the need to build new synergizes, mobilization of investment in Agriculture Research and enabling environment for the private sector to drive the Agriculture transformation agenda.
The dialogue addressed themes , which included Reorienting Pakistan Agriculture Research, extension and technology transfer frameworks, farmers access to credit, input for higher yields, pathways got enhancing Pakistan agriculture export, women and youth in agriculture, integrated natural resource management, high value agricultural products and value addition for a resilient agriculture sector.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was the chief guest of the conclusion of dialogue. He remarked that given fragmented landholdings deteriorated by market distortions and poor farmers lack of access to finance and markets precluded them from achieving the economy of scale in agriculture.
Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of both the organisations affirmed to continue this dialogue and ensure that the findings of dialogue translate into concrete outcomes.
The function was attended by the President of Pakistan as Chief Guest, Members of the Cabinet, opposition members, international financial institutions and Agriculture specific international organisations, ambassadors, farmers unions and technical experts.