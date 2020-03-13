Share:

ISLAMABAD - The skull of one of the world’s smallest dinosaurs that measured only two inches long has been found preserved in amber, revealing bulging eyes and 100 teeth. According to the researchers who identified it, who said that they were ‘blown away’ by the discovery, the winged, bird-like dinosaur ‘looks like it just died yesterday’. From the quarter-inch-sized specimen, smaller than a blueberry, researchers were able to make a computer-generated model of the dinosaur’s skull. Despite its size, the miniature creature was a predator that likely fed on bugs some 99 million years ago in what is today Myanmar. Named Oculudentavis khaungraae, the bird-like dinosaur died when a blob of sticky tree resin fell on its head — leaving its tiny skull preserved.