ISLAMABAD - Charli D’Amelio of TikTok fame has is all over the news after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 15 year old internet star shared her wisdom with the world during her appearance at the late night chat show and how anyone looking to follow the same path can achieve instant fame and glory. Charli told that one should start by posting one viral video as she recalled how she got to 35 million followers and 2 billion likes on the video sharing application.

About one of her videos posted on her way to a summer dance camp, she said: “It was 90 likes and then it was 10,000 likes.

It got up to before I walked into dance class, it was 50,000 likes.” She further revealed what the best place to make videos is: the bathroom. With that, she also shed light on cyber-bullying and how she has dealt with the issue. “It’s okay to not be okay. You just have to know these people aren’t worth your time,” she said.