Turkish and Russian military delegations have agreed on more details on the cease-fire in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday.

Turkey and Russia will establish joint coordination centers and the military activities in Idlib will be managed from these centers, semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted the minister as saying.

Joint patrols along the key M4 highway will begin on Sunday, he said.

"With these patrols on M4, we will make every contribution to the permanent cease-fire there," he stated noting that Russia was also in a positive attitude on these issues.

Akar also said there were "very good signs" that migration in the region had stopped and returns had begun.

Turkish and Russian officials were in talks in the past four days for the details of the cease-fire agreed on March 5 between Turkish and Russian leaders.

The protocol envisages the establishment of a security corridor 6 km north and 6 km south from the M4 highway in Idlib.

