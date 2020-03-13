Share:

KHAIRPUR - Two people were killed while one was injured in a head-on collision between Mazda and a trawler near Pano Aqil on Thursday.

According to details, the accident happened on a motorway when a speeding trawler collided with a Mazda, killing two people, including driver of the Mazda, on the spot and injuring one. After being informed, Motorway Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to Taluka Hospital Panu Aqil. The ill-fated Mazda was heading to Karachi from Punjab when it met the accident.

The deceased were identified as Jam Sharif and Pehalwan Ali. Both were the residents of Liaquatpur area of Punjab.

Police have registered the case and started investigating the matter.