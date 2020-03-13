Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar: Another two polio cases were reported yesterday from tehsil Bhitani of Lakki Marwat and tehsil Shakai of South Waziristan taking the total polio cases from the province to 15 in the current year. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) report, stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case had been collected from the 14-month-old female child from Bhittani and 13-month-old male child from Shakai and both were tested positive for poliomyelitis. Commenting on the reporting of new polio cases from the province, the Provincial EOC Coordinator reiterated that vaccination in every round of polio campaign along with essential immunization is the only solution. He said that misconceptions and demand-based refusal was the biggest cause of continuous virus circulation and rising polio cases in the province. “Polio is communicable disease and survives in human gut for which vaccination at regular interval was vital to boost immunity of children against the disease”, he added. He appealed to the parents to pay no heed to propagandas and ensure polio drops to their children in every campaign.