Share:

KHYBER - Visit of member the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Re­gions (Safron) to Torkham border was cancelled be­cause of heavy flood at Pak-Afghan highway that sus­pended all kind of traffic for five hours on Thursday.

The senate standing committee Chairman Haji Taj Muhammad Afridi said that he along with scores of Senators had arrived till Ali Masjid area of Jamrud to attend briefing pertaining Torkham activities but had to return back due to flood at number of spell ways at the highway.

Hundreds of vehicles at the both sides of the Pak-Af­ghan road at number of sections could be witnessed halting by the heavy flood.

The administration official in Torkham said that all arrangements had been finalised in Torkham to brief the visiting Senators.

According to residents of Landi Kotal construc­tion work of the Pak-Afghan road had been ap­proved in 2012 with support of US Aid and com­pleted in 2015.