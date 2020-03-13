Share:

LAHORE - Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in a fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade, was laid to rest at Shuhada Graveyard, RA Bazaar in the cantonment area on Thursday. Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil led the prayer offered at Askari-10 mosque while Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, a number of civilians and army officers from all three Forces were also attending the funeral prayer. Earlier, funeral prayers for the martyred officer were also offered in Islamabad. A number of senior officers attended the prayer. Later, the body was brought to Lahore for burial. Nauman Akram Shaheed is survived by a widow, a son, and a daughter.