ATTOCK - Police, tightening noose against anti-social elements, have ar-rested 10 drug pushers including a woman from different areas of Attock district and recovered 14.38 kg chars and 30 litre liq-uor. Those arrested include Asif, Khurram, Abid, Zakiya, Javed, Abid Waqas, Alamgir, Naeem Khan, Maqsood and Sohail. Meanwhile, police have also arrested Shireen Khan who last year had killed Muhammad Rashid over enmity and then escaped. In another attempt, police arrested Waqar Shah who almost two years ago had shot dead his brother-in-law Muhammad Saleem and had escaped from the crime scene.