LAHORE - Gender Mainstreaming Committee (GMC) of the Punjab Assembly held a training session for women members of the Assembly in collaboration with DFID-funded Sub-national governance programme.

Women legislators were imparted training on gender-responsive budgeting and planning. Chairperson GMC Ms Uzma Kardar presided over the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Kardar expressed her satisfaction that the women members in Punjab, most of them being first time legislatures had shown enthusiasm in learning about the budgeting and planning process.

She further stated that the training by SNG trainers had really helped in understanding the minute details of the planning and budgeting process which will ensure their effective participation in the development.

Trainers from the Sub National Governance included Faisal Rashid, Usman Khan and Gulalai Khan and covered areas such as the budget cycle, planning cycle and role of women MPAs in gender responsive budgeting.

Team leader SNG Punjab Usman Chaudhry commented that the training had given the requisite knowledge to women MPAs to raise relevant and pertinent questions in the assembly and making the voice of women parliamentarians heard. “Our program works for planning, financial and governance reforms and inclusive processes is one of our primary goals”, she said.