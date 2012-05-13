





LONDON - England's selectors could be forced into a late change of plan for next week's first Test against the West Indies at Lord's after it emerged all-rounder Ravi Bopara had torn a thigh muscle.

England are due to name a 13-man squad for the first of a three-Test series on Sunday.

After bowling an over for Essex against Kent at Chelmsford on Friday, medium-pacer Bopara left the field but did return Saturday to bat with a runner, only to be run out for 19. An Essex statement issued before play started Saturday said: "Bopara has a slight tear in his right quadriceps, but has not ruled himself out of selection for the first Test."

Should Bopara be unavailable to bat at number six, England could stick with spin-bowling all-rounder Samit Patel, who appeared in the team's last two Tests in Sri Lanka when the Essex man was ruled out with a side strain. Alternatively, they could turn to the uncapped James Taylor, who as captain of the second-string England Lions scored 118 against the West Indies at Northampton on Friday in the tourists' final warm-up match before heading to Lord's.

Bairstow, who has played ODIs for England but has yet to make his Test debut, could also come into consideration after making fifty while sharing a century stand with Taylor at Northampton.