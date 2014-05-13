LAHORE - Like other parts of the world, International Nurses Day was observed across the country on Monday to recognise contributions of women in white for the suffering humanity.

The day is observed on May 12 annually, birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is widely considered the founder of modern nursing. Seminars, walks and ceremonies were arranged at public sector and private nursing schools and hospitals to mark the day.

Speaking at a seminar arranged at Alhamra Hall in connection with the Nurses Day, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Kh Salman Rafiq said that the government would honour all promises made with the nurses. Secretary Health Dr Ijaz Munir, Director General Nursing Rukhsana Kamal, General Secretary Nursing Association Tauseef Khanum, President YNA Rozina Manzoor, General Secretary Shahnaz Kausar and a large number of nurses attended the event.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that a summary has already been sent for regularizing services of 800 nurses working on contract basis. He said that 1500 seats of nurses in BPS-17 would be created in the coming budget. He said that nurses were performing duties efficiently in difficult conditions. He said that measures would be taken for their welfare. He said that repair and renovation of nurses’ hostels would be started soon. He said that a notification has already been issued for not deducting allowances during long leave and implementation would be ensured.

Earlier, office bearers of nurses associations highlighted their problems and demanded early resolution.

Nursing Division at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center organised an event in the hospital to mark International Nurses Day.

Nighat Durrani, Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council, was the chief guest at this occasion. Principals and a number of students from different colleges of nursing also participated in the event to pay homage to Florence Nightingale.

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO SKMCH&RC, said: “Advancement in medical profession is so rapid that the things we learnt before become obsolete or outdated in no time. In this era of swift medical advancement; the key, to be a good professional, is to learn new knowledge continuously.”

“So, nurses should accept the change and learn the new knowledge to earn the respect of the people as nursing profession have become very helpful and important in medical care,” Dr Faisal added.

Chief guest Nighat Durrani said that the consultants and surgeons now trusted more on nurses and paramedical staff.

“It’s a big change and honour for us, but at the same time, we should be ready to accept this as a challenge. Nurses should prove them to be more responsible now. We have to learn the new techniques and procedures related to our field,” she added.

In the end, the chief guest distributed certificates among the winners of poster competition which was also part of this event.