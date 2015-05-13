Karachi: Initial investigations and eyewitnesses accounts suggest that gunmen, who attacked a bus killing dozens of innocent civilians this morning, were clad in a police-like uniform.



Eyewitnesses said that gunmen clad in police-like uniforms stopped the bus on the pretext of snap checking, adding they entered the bus and fired at passengers from close range mostly on heads. Investigators say 9mm pistols, sub-machine guns and other weapons were used in the incident. They said that over 60 empty bullet shells were recovered from the bus.



They raided a suspicious under-construction house located near the crime scene, but there were no signs that anybody was living there. At least 43 people were killed, while several others six gunmen riding motorcycles attacked the bus near Safoora Chowrangi located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi. The dead included 16 women.