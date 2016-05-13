ISLAMABAD - Attorney General for Pakistan on Thursday rejected the claim of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace that she was coerced to tender unconditional apology.

AGP office while issuing a statement on Thursday stated that Yasmeen Abbasi falsely attributed in her statement that the attorney general had written her unconditional apology, which was submitted before the high court in the contempt matter on Monday last.

“It is a matter of great concern that Yasmeen Abbasi has attributed a baseless allegation against the head of a constitutional office (AGP)”, says the statement.

The AGP office also clarified that Aushtar Ausaf was intervened in this contempt matter on the apex court’s direction on March 2.

The top court in its order asked the attorney general to intervene in the matter related to the ongoing tussle between the judge of high court and Yasmeen Abbasi so that unpleasant situation may be averted. To establish its stance, the AGP office has also attached Yasmeen’s one-page handwritten apology along with the statement.

Azam Nazir Tarar, who was amicus curiae in te contempt case, has confirmed the AGP’s stance that Yasmeen herself written unconditional apology as there was no pressure on her to do the same.

Three days ago Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had discharged contempt of court proceedings against Justice (retd) Abbasi when she appeared in his chamber along with Attorney General of Pakistan and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, and tendered an unconditional apology.

Justice Shah order states: “The respondent (Ms Abbasi) has thrown herself at the mercy of the court and submitted her unconditional apology and that no such unfortunate incident will be repeated again and respondent (ombudsperson) will act in accordance with law and render highest respect to the constitutional courts at all times.”

Chief Justice on Pakistan Wednesday took suo moto notice on Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace for issuing arrest warrants to the Lahore High Court senior judge. The case has been fixed for hearing in the open court on May 17.