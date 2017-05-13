KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in collaboration with the intelligence agencies have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the Sehwan bomb blast.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary force on Friday arrested over half a dozen suspects during targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

The suspect identified as Tahir was taken into custody during a raid in the Uthal area of Balochistan. Police sources said the accused was taken into custody during a raid on a hideout of militants.

Accused Tahir is suspected of being involved in the Sehwan suicide bombing. Sources said investigators believed that Tahir also worked for Abdul Hafeez Pandrani, a leader of the Hafeez Brohi group, which is affiliated with the sectarian militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

Pandrani is said to be the mastermind of the Sehwan bombing. A suicide bomber had blown himself up at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, killing at least 90 people and injuring scores of others on February 16 this year. But so far law enforcement and intelligence agencies have failed to arrest the key suspects, including mastermind Pandrani. Security officials believe the suspects are hiding in or operating from Afghanistan.

District West SSP Nasir Aftab said that nothing could be said about involvement of Tahir in the Sehwan bombing because investigations were at the preliminary stage.

Separately, the Sindh Rangers claimed on Friday to have arrested eight more suspects in the ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in target killings, extortion, street crime, robberies and drug peddling.

Five suspects were arrested during an operation in Baghdadi area of Lyari. The suspects were identified as Hanif alias Annu, Shahzad, Zubair, Waleed and Yousuf. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects belonged to the Lyari gang war and the Baloch Liberation Army and were involved in target killings and extortion.

Also, the Rangers claimed to have arrested three more suspects in raids in Saudabad and Ferozabad areas. The suspects were identified as Shahid Iqbal, Yousuf Khan and Rafiq Khan. The spokesperson said the suspects were involved in drug peddling, adding that arms, ammunition and narcotics were also recovered from their possession. Further investigation was under way.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested 33 suspects during a targeted operation in Karachi, including a target killer affiliated with the militant wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). Police claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession.

Police carried out a raid on a tip-off in Balida Town locality and arrested Shakeel alias Bhatta Khor associated with the MQM London. Police said that accused during the course of investigation confessed to have killed the workers associated with rival political parties. Police registered an FIR against the accused. Further investigation is under way.