Share:

GUJRANWALA City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Khan claimed that the district police had apprehended 1,036 proclaimed offenders in operations conducted during the previous month.Addressing a prize distribution ceremony, the CPO said that the officers would be rewarded for brilliant performance, adding that action would also be taken against the corrupt and negligent ones. On the occasion, he distributed cash prizes to the police officers for brilliant performance and also issued show cause notices to the negligent ones.