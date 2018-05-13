Share:

NEW DELHI:- At least 14 people were killed and 20 others injured in a collision between a tempo and a tanker in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Jamb village close to Mukhed on Latur-Mukhed Road in Marathawada region of Maharashtra. "The impact of the collision between the tempo carrying guests from a marriage function and the tanker was such that 14 people, mostly women, died on the spot," a police official said. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where the condition of four are said to be serious, he added.–XINHUA

Preliminary probe suggested that both the vehicles were travelling at high speed.

"Anyway an investigation has been ordered into the incident and a manhunt is on to track down the tanker driver who is absconding," the official added.