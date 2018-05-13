Share:

MAIMANA - At least 20 militants were killed and 12 others injured during military operations in the northern Faryab province on Friday, an army official said Saturday. "Afghan army launched military operations in Garziwan district of Faryab province on Friday, killing at least 20 militants including a local commander, and injuring 12 others," Spokesman for 209 Army Corps in northern provinces Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua. During the operations, the army seized huge quantity of weapons and ammunitions, he said without mentioning the possible casualties on the army side. Taliban militants have yet to make comments.