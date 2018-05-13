Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies, 5,000 police personnel and Rangers troops, guarded political rallies and public gatherings in different areas of the city to prevent clashes among rival party workers on the occasion of May 12.

The Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan (PPP), Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami National Party (ANP) took out rallies and held public gatherings. The two major public gatherings were held in Karachi Zone East – one by the PPP at Bagh-e-Jinnah and other at Sunday Bazaar next to Aladin Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal by the PTI while, the PIT organised the public gathering at Banaras Chowck, distinct west.

Karachi has been witnessed a clash between the workers of the PPP and the PTI last week at the Hakeem Saeed Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal over a May 12, rally’s venue in which vehicles and the camps of both the parties were set ablaze while about a dozen workers from both the parties were also injured.

Keeping the recent clash between the workers of the PPP and the PTI at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal over May 12, rally’s venue, the extraordinary security measures were taken by the Karachi police during rallies to avoid any untoward incident on May 12.

Police officials said that over 5,000 police officials were deputed for the security duties for both political parties’ rallies, adding that 3,500 police strength was deputed from the zone east while the Karachi police chief Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar had provided some 1,500 more strength to the zonal police ahead of the security measures for the rallies. Commandoes from the Rapid Response Force and personnel from the Sindh police’s Special Branch also performed the security duties. Walkthrough gates were also installed at the rallies venues and the participants were allowed to go inside the grounds after proper scanning from the walkthrough gates where the police personnel and the volunteers from both the political parties were checking the participants while the snipers were also deputed on the rooftops of the nearby buildings and experts from the bomb disposal squad also examined the rallies venues. Besides zonal and district police, the troops from the paramilitary force – Rangers and traffic police wardens were also deployed to provide security and to control the traffic situation. A proper traffic route was designed for a day to avoid any political clash between both parties workers while en-route to the rallies venue.