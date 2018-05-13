Share:

islamabad - All is set to hold the two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) here from Sunday, aimed at highlighting Pakistan’s constructive image and to promote collaboration among news disseminating bodies to cope with the challenges of media revolution.

Delegates from over a dozen countries have reached the federal capital to attend the event being organized under the theme “Pakistan’s Media – Opportunities and Challenges”, with special focus on “News Agencies – Emerging Professional Challenges.”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will be the guest of honour and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua will be the chief guest in the inaugural session of the event scheduled for May 13-14.

By the time, 15 delegates arrived from 12 countries, including China, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Romania, Oman, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria and Tunisia while representatives from more countries were expected tonight.

The conference being organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) in line with 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, has been taken in view of strides in information technology sector and is hoped to help develop close proactive relations with other news agencies and multiply the outreach of participating countries.

APP Managing Director Masood Malik said the conference would provide an opportunity to journalists for a direct and hassle-free linkage to cope with emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.

He said the APP had taken the initiative “to cope with the situation and emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.”

While receiving the delegates, the Managing Director expressed the hope that the deliberations of the conference would lead to a meaningful cooperation among the news agencies.

Besides being instrumental in promoting the country’s soft image amongst comity of nations, the conference would also provide the participants an opportunity to discuss current challenges and evolve a strategy.