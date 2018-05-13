Share:

islamabad - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid Iqbal Malik on Saturday said the Capital Development Authority should focus on carpeting of roads in G-10 Markaz as the condition of roads in the market was quite pathetic.

He said the CDA had not done any development work in markets for the last many years due to which the traders were facing problems in promoting business activities.

He was talking to a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-10 Markaz, Islamabad led by its President Syed Kamran Kaka Khel and Secretary General Sardar Abid Yousaf here at the Chamber House.

The ICCI president stressed the CDA should focus on addressing key issues of G-10 Markaz and undertake developmental works in all major markets on priority basis so that businessmen could feel facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that trade and industry had been facing difficulty in renewal of leases, transfer of plots and issuance of building completion certificates by the CDA.

He said the ICCI was considering to evolve a new strategy in consultation with market unions for resolution of key issues of business community related to the CDA. He said the CDA laws needed amendment as the current laws were a major hurdle in the development of markets and city.

He assured that the Chamber would fully cooperate with G-10 Markaz for serving the cause of traders.

Syed Kamran Kaka Khel and Sardar Abid Yousaf, speaking on the occasion, said the CDA should arrange carpeting of roads in G-10 Markaz on urgent basis.

They said the civic body had not done any development work in the market for the last seven years due to which the roads, footpaths, streetlights and other facilities were in a dilapidated condition. They emphasized that the CDA should start development works in G-10 Markaz and other markets on urgent basis so that business activities could flourish in the federal capital.