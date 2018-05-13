Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was praised at the question-answer session of the Punjab conference by ambassadors of China and other countries.

The ambassador of China said the briefing of CM about Pakistan especially Punjab was very effective. He said the services of China are available wherever Pakistan needs resources. He said he is pleased to see cooperation in CPEC. The ambassador of Tajikistan said the vision of Punjab CM is impressive.

The ambassadors of African countries landed Shehbaz for development projects in Punjab and stressed the need for enhancing economic cooperation. The representative of Afghanistan embassy said he has visited Lahore several times and it has been changed into an amazing city. The European ambassador asked Punjab CM about his priorities if he was elected prime minister. The ambassadors of Austria called Lahore the cultural capital of Pakistan. Ambassadors of Sweden, UAE and other countries also praised the projects of Punjab. The Punjab Speed was mentioned several times in the conference.

Meanwhile, President of PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Mansoor Ahmed, former Olympian. In his condolence message, CM Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tributes to Mansoor Ahmed. He said that the deceased was a renowned goalkeeper and he raised the flag of Pakistan in the field of hockey. He said hockey lovers in Pakistan will remember Mansoor Ali for a long time.