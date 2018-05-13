Share:

KARACHI - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society will organise a day-long conference on the ‘Future of Advertising’ on Monday (tomorrow).

The conference will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. This will cover topics ranging from creativity, media planning to government advertising.

The summit will have three sessions: The speakers at the first session ‘Creating Great Print Ads’ include the speakers Shahzad Nawaz-CEO, Shahzad Nawaz Design; Faraz Maqsood-CEO, The D’Hamidi Partnership (Pvt.) Ltd.; Fouad Hussain-CEO, GroupM Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. and Raihan Merchant-CEO, M Holdings.

The second session will be on ‘Media Planning and its Implications for the Print Media’ which will be addressed by Mohammad Saleem-PIO, Govt of Pakistan; Ashfaq Gondal- former federal secretary information; Imran Atta Somro - Secretary Information, Sindh; Raja Jehangir-Secretary Information, Punjab and Qaiser Alam-Secretary Information, KP.

The 3rd session will discuss issues relating to challenges and future of government advertising wherein Jawad Humayun- Chairman, Pakistan Advertising Association; Sohail Kissat- Group Chairman, M Communications (Pvt.) Ltd.; Zubair Rehan - CEO, Creative Junction (Pvt.) Ltd and Imran Irshad-CEO, Pirana Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd will be the speakers. Aly Mustansir - former president, Pakistan Advertisers Society will also give an advertisers’ perspective on print media. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will be the chief guest at the conference.

Member publications, accredited advertising agencies, media practitioners and high officials have confirmed their attendance in the summit.