rawalpindi - Airports Security Force has arrested a passenger after recovering weapon and bullets from his luggage at the New Islamabad International Airport, sources informed on Saturday.

The passenger was identified as Atif Masood, Vice President of a five-star hotel in Islamabad.

According to sources, the ASF personnel were conducting a routine search of the luggage of passengers when they found a pistol, bullets and magazine in the baggage of a man namely Atif Masood. The ASF held the passenger and seized the weapon and bullets.

Later on, the passenger was taken to the office of senior officers of the ASF for further investigation. The passenger was reportedly trying to travel abroad on Islamabad-Dubai bounded flight, an official of the ASF told media. He said the accused passenger is still under the custody and being interrogated.