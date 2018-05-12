Share:

It hurts me to say that poverty is rising in Baluchistan day by day. Furthermore, through 2010 and 2014, 72pc of budget money was given to BISP to distribute but unfortunately, just 13pc were provided to Baluchistan, and Punjab with the lowest poverty level is provided 12pc followed by KPK. and Sindh. If we shoot a glance towards Baluchistan population 13pc is nothing and it is sad to say that it is also not provided well. When the BISP got closed, the overly budget was given to the senators of province, but they also are the same as the BISP team. Furthermore, the same issue is going on in 2018. Therefore, the government must take action on this issue and must provide everyone their rights in Baluchistan.

MUHAMMAD ARIF,

Kech, April 20.