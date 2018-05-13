Share:

KARACHI - Bullet riddled bodies of a man and his wife were found in the metropolis here on Saturday.

Police said that a couple was found dead inside their house located in Yaro Goth locality of Karachi.

Bodies of the deceased, who were said to be shot from close range, were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the incident seems to be outcome of the personal enmity. A case was registered against unidentified murderers and investigation was underway.

Teenage boy killed for ‘honour’

In a tragic turn of events, a teenage boy was gunned down and then buried at his own home, in what appears to be a succession of rampant honour killings in Pakistan’s port city.

According to police, victim Azizur Rehman was shot dead by his uncle, identified as Chanar Khan, about a week ago; he was buried inside his home. They said that the incident which happened in city’s Manghopir area came into their notice after the victim’s grandfather informed police that his son had killed his grandson. Following the tip-off, police sprung into action and exhumed the body, which was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.

However, the accused managed to flee for which a case against him has been lodged and further investigations are underway.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family for burial.