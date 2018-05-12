KHANEWAL: District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal Masoodul Hassan Chishti stressed a need for plantation of maximum saplings in the country and termed it a kind of
charity. He was talking to newsman after planting a sapling in front of Government
College for Women Khanewal under tree plantation drive-2018. It was managed by
Citizens' Forum Khanewal. He added that the trees make a tremendous contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases. In its lifetime, the average tree absorbs
approximately 1 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
KHANEWAL: District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal Masoodul Hassan Chishti stressed a need for plantation of maximum saplings in the country and termed it a kind of
Share: