KHANEWAL: District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal Masoodul Hassan Chishti stressed a need for plantation of maximum saplings in the country and termed it a kind of

charity. He was talking to newsman after planting a sapling in front of Government

College for Women Khanewal under tree plantation drive-2018. It was managed by

Citizens' Forum Khanewal. He added that the trees make a tremendous contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gases. In its lifetime, the average tree absorbs

approximately 1 tonnes of carbon dioxide.