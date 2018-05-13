Share:

LAHORE - Experts have stressed the need for raising awareness about gestational diabetes and measures to avoid serious health hazards in coming generation.

Speaking at launching of guidelines and action plan to combat diabetes relating to pregnancy at a local hotel on Saturday, they stressed the need of making collective efforts for ensuring health and well being of two generation. South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES) and South Asian Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (SAFOS) launched guidelines at a ceremony arranged by Getz Pharma. President SAFES Prof Dr Syed Abbas Raza, President Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) Prof Dr Ali Jawa, President SAFOS Prof Dr Rubina Sohail, Vice President PES Dr Ayesha Sheikh, Dr Nadia Hassan, Dr Faisal Masood Qureshi and top endocrinologists and gynecologists addressed the ceremony and responded to the queries of media.

Prof Dr Abbas Raza said that awareness, timely diagnosis and proper management of gestational diabetes were necessary to save mothers and fetuses from lifelong complication.

Prof Dr Rubina Sohail said that not only obese and those having family history of diabetes but also normal women could develop gestational diabetes. As such, she said, there was need of screening each and every pregnant woman for gestational diabetes.

Prof Dr Ali Jawa said that regular prenatal visits are vital for avoiding complications among pregnant women and life threatening disorders among newborns. He stressed the need of raising awareness and proper management of disorder that usually disappear after child birth. He said that the PES has prepared guidelines for healthcare providers to help early diagnosis and management of the disorder.

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that affects some women during pregnancy. Pregnancy increases the body's need for insulin. But the body cannot always make enough.

Management of gestational diabetes through diet modification and physical activity or through insulin therapy help avoiding complications that included C-Section, developing Tye2 diabetes among mothers after delivery, still birth, abnormally high weight, brain and spinal deformity among newborns.