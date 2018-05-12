Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Cindy Crawford doesn’t ban her daughter from indulging in junk food. The 52-year-old model’s 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber - whom she has with her husband Rande Gerber - might be following in her mother’s modelling footsteps, but the beauty insists she isn’t strict when it comes to dieting, as she wants her to ‘’enjoy’’ things in ‘’moderation’’. Cindy - who also has son Presley, 18, with Rande - said: ‘’It’s fun to have ice cream with your family after dinner. I never wanted to be the mom who was like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t have [that].’ I guess that’s not the kind of example that I wanted to set.