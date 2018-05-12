Share:

HAFIZABAD-Local citizens particularly traders expressed their grave concerns over the rising incidents of robbery, dacoity and bike snatching in the district especially in the last two weeks.

According to police sources, four unidentified dacoits intruded on the factory of Adeem on Bagh Road late night and snatched away Rs8 lakh from the salesmen at gunpoint.

According to another report, two armed bandits intercepted a van (LES-9447) of a medicine company near Thatha Khokhran and allegedly snatched away Rs125,000, a cell phone and other articles. According to yet another report, two armed bandits intercepted Juniad Naseer when he was on way to village near Kolo Tarar and allegedly snatched away his bike, thousand of rupees and cell phone.

About a week ago, a local businessman Rai Tufail was deprived of gold ornaments, cash and even licensed fire arms worth Rs6 million in broad day light by five armed bandits but the police have not yet succeeded in tracing the dacoits which has created sense of insecurity among the citizens.

While expressing their resentment over the failure of the police in tracing the dacoits, the citizens have called upon the RPO and DPO Hafizabad to take concrete steps to minimise such incidents to provide sense of security to the citizens.

KIDNAP: Panic gripped the populous area near Girja Chowk when eight accused raided a restaurant and kidnapped Muzammil Hussain in broad day light.

According to police source, sister of Iftikhar, Blosha of Bhalwal was married to Mohsin Ali, brother of abductee Muzammil Hussain some time ago. It was resented by the accused. About a week ago, accused Iftikhar and nine others raided the house of Mohsin Ali and Muzammil Hussain, near Girja Chowk, tortured the occupants of the house, ransacked the household articles and snatched away Rs125,000. After leaving the place, they also set ablaze rickshaw parked outside the house.

Encouraged by their last week incidents, the accused including Iftikhar his brother Waqar, Ishfaq, Ilyas, Touqeer and five others of Bhalwal raided the house, resorted to aerial firing, tortured women folk and allegedly bundled Muzammil Hussain in their car and sped away.