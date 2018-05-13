Share:

PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that success in this world and hereafter can be achieved by giving respect, love and care to the mother.

In his message on the eve of Mother’s Day, the CM said: “Respect and honour in the world can be won by giving kindness and compassion to mother. My mother has big contribution to my success in my life. The status and honour I am getting now is the result of prayers of my mother.

His message read: “Whole building of our civilization is standing on the respect and honour to the mother. The relationship of the mother is the name of pure sentiments and honesty, and it has no substitute. No human, religion, nation and sect can deny the importance of the relationship of the mother.”

He said: “The relationship of the mother is pure from any selfishness and artificialness, and the children are the centre of attention of the mother and mother is the personality who hides her children in the depths of her heart. Any difficulty and problem can be resolved due to prayers of the mother and her love.”