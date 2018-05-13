Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed premises of 122 quacks on Saturday. According to details, the PHC teams had visited 360 treatment centres, and closed down 122 businesses, which were being run by quacks. Among these, 18 quacks were from Toba Tek Singh,11 each in Muzaffargarh, Vehari and Faisalabad, and 10 each in Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi, while the rest were from other districts. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 92 quacks have quit quackery, and started other businesses.

The PHC teams are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The action was taken in 11 districts, that is, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Sargodha and Lahore.