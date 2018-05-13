Share:

LAHORE - Most of the diabetes patients can fast after consulting physicians, say top endocrinologists in the country.

Diabetes patients need regular meals, water and medicines (oral or insulin) to keep sugar level within normal range. Change in pattern of meals and fluid intake for fasting can cause complications, such as hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels), hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) and dehydration. Nevertheless, diabetes patients having no serious complications can fast after adjustment of medication with consultation of physicians.

Even those diabetes patients carrying hypertension, kidney or heart diseases can fast at times but not without permission of qualified physician. People with irregular sugar fluctuations or those with complications such as kidney, liver or cardiovascular diseases should accept physician’s advice as fasting could prove fatal for them.

“Diabetes patients can fast like normal people. Change in pattern of meals and avoiding liquid intake for a prolonged duration need adjustment in dose of medicines. It should be done with consultation of physician and not at own. Moreover, monitoring of sugar level before Sehr, after Iftar and during the day is also necessary. Patients need to be mindful that in case can take the blood sugar levels are extremely high or low, they need to break their breaking fast. Physicians should also guide patients regarding symptoms of low or high sugar level that may require patient to break their fast during the day”, said Prof Dr Ali Jawa while talking to The Nation on the sideline of 5th Annual Mid-Summer Endocrine Update Symposium held under the auspices of Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) at Nathia Gali recently.

Dr Jawa, who is also holding the office of President PES, urged diabetes patients intending to fast to consult physician and follow his/her advice for their own health.

Prof Dr AH Aamir from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar said that diabetes patients need to devise a proper diet plan and adjust dose of medicines with the help of physicians.

“Excessive eating in Sehr and use of fried food in Iftar can lead to complications. Physician can help diabetes patients in devising an optimal diet plan for fasting. He/she will also help patients adjust dose of medicines according to the requirement of fasting,” said Dr Aamir, who is also a former President of PES.

South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES) President Dr S Abbas Raza also suggested consulting ones physician before planning fasting in Ramazan.

“Even those taking insulin may fast. Physician will help adjusting the dose according to the condition of a diabetes patient. Self adjustment or skipping dose can result in hypoglycaemia. Patient should eat in moderation in Sehr and Iftar. Taking protein, fiber and healthy carbohydrates can help keeping blood sugar in balance. Dark urine, a headache, nausea and vomiting are signs of serious dehydration. Only qualified physician can properly guide diabetes patients intending fasting in Ramazan”, he said.