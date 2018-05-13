Share:

LAHORE - The city received scattered rains on Saturday, decreasing the intensity of heat by lowering mercury level.

After a hot day, strong winds started blowing in the evening that followed by scattered rains.

The rains, though light, and windstorm caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. Two dozen feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 42 degree Celsius and 28 C respectively.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper & central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 3-4 days Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains and windstorm for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust-storm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.