LAHORE - The Entertainer, having stores in major cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, plans to open up toy shops across Pakistan and establish a network of toy shops that offer the largest variety of toys and toy brands, quality, convenience and immaculate customer service by well-trained staff.

This was stated by SEFAM Executive Director Zain Aziz, who is also heading The Entertainer Pakistan.

Zain Aziz is a young entrepreneur and the mind behind Bareeze Man-one of Pakistan's one of the biggest clothing brands for men.

The 28 years' old is the son of Seema Aziz who is the co-founder of SEFAM Textiles and owner of Bareeze. He is currently heading The Entertainer - The Toy Shop in Pakistan, one of the pioneers in the toy industry in Pakistan.

Talking to The Nation, he said that The Entertainer is the premier destination for toys in Pakistan as it caters to the demand for high quality toys and official merchandise in Pakistan by leading global toy brands, and provides customers a unique and exciting in-store experience.

He said that with over 30 years of retail experience, the SEFAM Group decided to bring UK's favorite and largest toy retailer, The Entertainer, to Pakistan, identifying the need in the market for a proper toy shop.

Zain said that The Entertainer is the first-of-its-kind chain of standalone toy shops in Pakistan, and provides an experience consistent with global standards. The Entertainer was founded in 1981 in UK and has over 100 stores across the UK.

Regarding safety and reliability, Zain said that all our products are laboratory tested and safe for children of all ages.

He observed that "Our mission is to be the most loved Toy Store of Pakistan."

"We will support the efforts of parents and family's to create a nurturing environment for their children it helps their children reach their full potential."

Zain said that The Entertainer aims to capture majority market share for toys across Pakistan with objectives such as maintaining the right kind of stock in its stores; training its staff with in-depth knowledge about product lines and keeping the staff motivated; continue to build on the customer experience via various in-store activities and events; and focus on providing an excellent and unparalleled online shopping experience on its website.

At 'The Entertainer', we create an enchanting environment where wonder and learning is nurtured through the various activities. Games, competitions and various other interesting activities make a visit to our store, rich and comforting, he added.