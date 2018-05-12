Share:

SIALKOT-The local exporters expressed grave concern over the inordinate delay in the payment of their sales tax refund and duty drawback claims worth over Rs8 billion by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The exporters said that they were much perturbed due to the critical condition, adding that the capital of billions of rupees of Sialkot industries has been lying stuck at the FBR and Collectorate of Customs for the last several years. It was not being released despite the repeated appeals made by the Sialkot exporters, they said. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has again raised their voice against the nasty situation, urging the government to ensure early release of these prolonged pending refund claims.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik said that the exporters' sale tax claims worth Rs1.5 billion, duty draw back claims worth Rs3.5 billion, DLTL claims worth Rs1.5b and income tax refund claims worth Rs 1b were lying pending with the FBR and Collectorate of Customs Sialkot for the last several years.

The SCCI president said that the Sialkot exporters were facing great financial difficulties as the claims of sale tax, DLTL claims, income tax refund claims and duty draw back had been lying pending due to which a capital of Rs8 billion has been lying stuck.

He said that the situation was leaving bad affects on the business and trade activities in Sialkot. He said that the situation had become critical and unbearable for the Sialkot exporters due to which they were much perturbed. He said that the government ensure early payment of these pending sales tax refund and duty draw back claims. He said early payment would boost the local business, trade and export activities in Sialkot besides enabling the Sialkot exporters to work hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind.

SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja said that the Sialkot-based SMEs were eyeing on FBR and Collectorate of Customs Sialkot for the early release of pending claims of the local exporters. Zahid Latif said that release of pending refund claims would inject fresh blood in the industry besides jazzing up the pace of local trade and export activities.

GEPCO SERVICE: Gepco has started SMS services for its all customers to inform them about the schedule of the loadshedding.

It has advanced online data of the consumers in all the 124 sub divisions. According the senior Gepco officials, now complete details about the schedule of the loadshedding of electricity including timings and dates would be sent to the consumers through SMS on their mobile phones Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud , Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

According to the senior FIA officials, these accused had gone to Turkey illegally after paying big amounts to some international human traffickers. They added that FIA had sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.