THE HAGUE:- A family including a woman carrying a small child were chased by cheetahs after getting out of their car in a Dutch wildlife park, according to a YouTube video Friday that has been viewed millions of times. In the video, taken on Monday in the Beekse Bergen Safari Park, the family are seen fending off two excited cheetahs after safety warnings. Identified as French by Dutch media, two members of the family people run down a grassy verge back to the car as a cheetah runs past them to join another of the big cats that appears to be chasing the small child.