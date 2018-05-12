Share:

GUJRANWALA- An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team held a gang involved in fraud through fake weddings here on Friday. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the gang consisted of five members including three women.

A citizen Atif gave the application to ACE alleging that a woman Shamim approached and offered him for his marriage with a girl namely Misbah Rani. They arranged a function in a marriage hall at Sialkot where all the gang members including Nikkah registrar Hafiz Khalid Shakir, Zulifqar Ali, Misbah Rani, Asima and Shamim were present. At the occasion they got 5 tollas of gold ornaments and 350,000 cash from him and wrote the fake Nikkah Nama with Misbah Rani. After three days, Misbah Rani suddenly went missing from his home. Despite many efforts, he could not trace them, he said. Later, after two months he was informed by some one that Misbah Rani has got marriage with another man without having divorce from him. He was also informed that the gang was involved in dozens of such frauds with citizens in the name of marriage. When the ACE team investigated the matter the allegations levelled against the accused persons got proved and ACE Sialkot circle officer conducted raid and arrested all the accused.

ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident at GT Road near Datawali Chowk Gujranwala. Sajjad, a resident of Pasrur, was going to Kamoki by a motorcycle. Near Datawali, he collided with a van, resultantly Sajjad received critical injuries and died on the spot.