MULTAN-The health workers on Saturday observed complete strike against proposed privatisation of health system in Punjab and brought out rallies and staged a sit-in at Chowk Kachehri.

The protest was organised by The South Punjab Grand Health Alliance and the rallies assembled up at Chowk Kachehri. The protesters carried out full throated sloganeering against Punjab Government and staged a sit in at the chowk, causing severe traffic jam. They warned the government that the health workers would go on strike for an indefinite period if the privatisation was not stopped forthwith.

The doctors, paramedics and other staff of health department joined hands and launched joint agitation as the provincial secretary general of paramedical staff association Maqbool Ahmad Gujjar, young doctors’ Multan president Dr. Zeeshan Haider Gardezi and others joined the rallies. The paramedics and doctors brought out rallies from Nishtar Hospital, Children Complex Hospital, CEO health office, Dental Hospital Nishtar, Town Hospital Rahimabad, Town Hospital Mumtazabad and Town Hospital New Multan. Similarly, rallies were also arranged by the health workers in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters’ leaders said that the Punjab Government looked determined to carry out financial massacre of health workers as it had decided to sell out health sector on throw away price to private sector. They added that the grand health alliance had decided to thwart government’s bid to privatise the health sector. They pointed out that earlier the government had sold out many hospitals, labs and blood banks while many departments like radiology, security and correspondence were also being run by third parties. They claimed that the sanitation and security systems worsened in the hospitals and caused nuisance for the people. They said that the society was already faced with issues like terrorism and crimes and current step would bring a new flood of joblessness.

They claimed that the private companies running different health outlets charged the people heavily. “The number of patients at these hospitals has plunged seriously due to costly treatment and Kidney Centre Multan is a big example,” they added. They said that the companies running these hospitals also made government servants surplus and recruited contract and daily-wagers against them. “It is our financial murder and exploitation. It is the duty of every Pakistani to raise voice for the rightful,” they demanded.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS: The district administration is going to set up 12 Ramazan bazaars which will become functional on May 14.

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Zahid Sohail said on Saturday the bazaars would offer edibles and daily use items to the citizens on cheaper than market rates during the month of Ramadan. He disclosed that over 40 district officers had been given the powers of special price control magistrates and they would impose heavy fines on profiteers and hoarders besides getting them arrested. He said that separate counters for women, elderly citizens and handicaps would be set up at these bazaars. He said that sugar would be available at Rs. 46 per kg and aatta Rs. 250 per 10 kg at Ramadan Bazaars.