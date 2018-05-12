Share:

LOS ANGELES-Anna Faris has pledged to stop Googling her name.

The 41-year-old actress - who announced her separation from fellow Hollywood star Chris Pratt in August last year - has revealed she’s made a conscious effort to cut herself off from all of the online interest and speculation that surrounds her life.

But the blonde beauty thinks Chris’ comments may have been blown out of proportion, and has insisted that they remain on friendly terms.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ‘’It feels like it’s more dramatic than it is. Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.’’

And despite going through a high profile divorce, Anna remains a romantic at heart.

The actress - who is currently dating Michael Barrett - said: ‘’I do think I’m a romantic because I love the small things in life. Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets.

‘’I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don’t know.’’

In April, Chris admitted that divorce hurts- but added that he and Anna are doing their best to ‘’navigate’’ this tough time in their lives.

He explained: ‘’Divorce hurts. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.’’