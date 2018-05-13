Share:

Free treatment, medicine being provided in DHQs, THQs: Minister

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that free treatment facilities and medicines of high quality are being provided to the patients in the DHQ and THQ hospitals. Addressing the monthly meeting of medical superintendents of district as well as Tehsil headquarters hospitals here on Saturday, he said that these government hospitals had become main source of relief for the poor patients and average patients flow in the OPD of these hospitals had exceeded four thousand patients per day. The minister said that installation of CT scan machines in DHQ hospitals was in progress and at present poor patients were getting CT scan diagnostic facility in their own districts free of cost which was mere a dream in the past. He said that in the past patients of the remote areas had to wait for a long time for CT scan test due to the long waiting queue in the teaching hospitals. Imran Nazir said the performance of primary & secondary hospitals had been improved significantly which was the result of hard working and tireless efforts of the health department team and the medical superintendents of the hospitals who took keen interest in improving the performance of the hospitals and development, he maintained. He said that 27 hospitals had got ISO certification from UK, adding that outgoing provincial government had given a system for health sector reforms which should be carried on in future. The minister asked the doctors’ community that they were the real stakeholders of health sector, therefore, they should work for the betterment of their own profession.–APP

Karl Marx remembered

The English Literary Society and Progressive Writers' Association jointly organised a sitting to celebrate the birthday of Karl Marx at Pak Tea House. The event was presided over by Farooq Tariq, a noted socialist while Farruk Sohail Goindi, Kamran Asghar, Comrade Tanveer and Prof. Anwar ul Haq were among the guests. The speakers, including Javaid Aftab, Raza Naeem,Rubian Jilani, Mian Salah ud Din, Comrade Shafiq, Shaukat Ch and others paid rich tributes to the famous economist, journalist and social scientist and philosopher whose theories based on labour and production laid the foundation of a new economic system. The speakers highlighted Marxist ideas of equal distribution of wealth, resources and products among the masses. They said socialism was his life blood and much of his struggle involved independent political action, economic thought, and a message against workers' exploitation. They said it was social revolution that increased pace for capitalism in the wake of industrial revolution in his time. They named writers Sartre, Charles Dickens ,Naghib Mahfooz, Bertolt Brecht and others who were greatly influenced by social ideas of Karl Marx.–Staff Reporter

LTC introduces Musafir Card

The TPL Rupiya in collaboration with Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has introduced the LTC Musafir Card. The NFC based card is a cashless fare payment solution and it has been introduced in continuation of LTC e-ticketing system. The first phase of the e-ticketing system was implemented in 2015 for all urban and sub urban bus routes operated by LTC. The card will allow passengers of LTC to make fare payments via their UBL Omni mobile wallet accounts. For now, passengers will be allowed to make fare payments using cash, as well as the NFC Card. However, once the commuters are well versed and comfortable with using new system, the third and final phase will commence, which eliminates cash transactions and replaces it with a Tap and Pay system as told in the meeting held at LTC headquarter on Saturday. Significantly one card can be used for manifold passengers in buying tickets on LTC buses is one of the exquisite feature of this card and it can be purchased free of cost at first time on designated shops having UBL Omni facility. As the card is backed by a mobile wallet the card holder can use his account for the payment of utility bills, buying air time, money transfer, Zakat payments and donations, online shopping and other payments. E-ticketing system was introduced by Lahore Transport Company in order to get precise statistics of commuters, transparent disbursement of subsidy to the private transport operators and to prevent it from revenue pilferages. Contactless cards are proven to streamline journeys around the world and similarly will offer people a more secure alternative to cash. LTC Chairman Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed hailed the LTC Musafir Card during a meeting in the presence of LTC board members.–Staff Reporter