SRINAGAR - A paramilitary trooper belonging to India’ Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a civilian wounded Saturday in a fierce gunfight with militants in restive Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The gunfight broke out at village Takiya-Wagum in Pulwama district, about 35 km south of Srinagar city.

"Early today a CRPF trooper was killed in a gunfight with militants here," a police official posted in Pulwama told Xinhua. "The area was cordoned off during night and the gunfight triggered during the early hours and continued for couple of hours."

Police said the militants believed to be three in number managed to break the cordon during wee hours and escape from the spot. Locals said three houses suffered damage in the stand-off.

During the gunfight a civilian was also wounded. He was identified as owner of one of the houses.

On Friday a policeman was killed after militants attacked a police post in adjacent Budgam district.

A guerilla war and separatist movement is going on in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989.

Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.