KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday lashed out at the political rivals in Karachi -- MQM-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing a public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Bilawal asked people of the city to choose between devastation and bright future -- vote for the PPP for a bright future and its rivals for devastation. This was Bilawal’s second public meeting in the city within a short span to woo the voters before the upcoming general elections.

The top PPP leader asked Karachiites to decide in the general elections of 2018 whether they want to change their fate or stick to what they have been witnessing for the past 40 years in the city. “Voting for any of the factions of the MQM whether it is London, Pakistan or PSP, would not help the cause of the city,” he said. He said that PPP served the city and built roads, bridges and underpasses despite not being in power in the city.

“If we are given a chance, we will bring about a positive change,” he said, adding that they would give better facilities and employment opportunities to people of the city.

Referring to May 12, 2007 carnage in Karachi, Bilawal said he would not forget the day when PPP activists were targeted on Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Malir areas of the city. He said the PPP was not allowed to pick bodies of the activists after they were killed.

“This was a repeated of the Jallianwala Bagh incident,” he said while referring to a massacre in united India during the British rule. He said that 58 innocent lives were lost on May 12, 2007 and Karachiites were begging mercy from those who now claim to have the mandate to rule the city.

“The then provincial adviser on home affairs and incumbent Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar is responsible for this carnage,” he said. He said that PPP took out rallies for respect and sanctity of institutions, but the CJP for whose restoration people came out, did not even visit victims’ families to offer condolences. “PPP will not let their sacrifices go waste and will continue to demand justice for them,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of enforced disappearances, Bilawal said that a number of people have gone missing in the country and their loved ones are running from pillar to the post to find their whereabouts. “I do not know who is responsible, but the state should treat its citizens equally,” he said, adding that they would not leave the families of the missing people alone.

Responding to criticism of the PPP for introducing the quota system in the province, Bilawal said that it was not the PPP or his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who introduced the quote system. He said the first notification of the quota system was issued by first prime minister of the country, Liaquat Ali Khan, and the last by General Yahya Khan. “We did not carry out any legislation on this and if anybody blames us then he should come out with proof,” he said.

He said the MQM had been doing politics for the last 30 years on the basis of lies. “They have only given bodies, blasts and coffins to Karachiites and now they ask why their loved ones have been snatched from them in this way,” he said. He blamed the MQM-P for not completing water and sewerage projects during its tenure. He said that even MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar alleged that members of his party’s coordination committee were doing jobs in government institutions as ghost employees and the Karachi mayor embezzled local government funds. “I demand that the chief minister order an investigation into the claims made by Sattar,” he said. He said the mayor embezzled the amount given by the provincial government for uplift projects in Karachi.

Bilawal said had he known that his Liaquatabad public gathering would unite two factions of the MQM-P, he would have held this gathering earlier so that people of the city could have been saved from the insult they suffered due to infighting in the party.

“I do not know what to say to people who were even unable to fill Tanki Ground in Liaquatabad and they ruined their politics with their own hands,” he said. He said that he wanted to establish a university in every district of the city and devise a mechanism for those who lost their lives at the hands of MQM-led terror activities.

“We want to carry out these activities even today but MQM-P is hindering them. They even damaged vehicles of Chinese companies, which came here to lift garbage,” he said.

Criticizing the MQM for stating that it would not allow anyone to rule the city from Larkana, Bilawal said he lives in Karachi and both Larkana and Karachi are part of the Sindh province.

Criticizing the PML-N, he said the federal government led by the PML-N was responsible for depriving the province of due water share and it was due to this delay that K-IV bulk water supply project in Karachi had hit snags despite provincial government completing all formalities and ground work of on the site.

“After next elections, we plan to build an RO plant to convert seawater into drinking water,” he announced, adding the PPP had installed several RO plats in the province. He said that PPP was the only organization that represented the federation. He said that Imran Khan was trying to fool Karcahiites as he did in the past elections and is selling a new idea of one Pakistan.

“When he could not build one KP and has dual standards of health, education, law and order in the province, how can he introduce one system in the entire country?” he asked. He said this was the time for Karachiites to choose their future and they have their destination, leadership and intelligentsia to move forward.

“Come and join the son of Karachi in his struggle. Spread my message of peace and progress to every lane of the city,” he said. “PPP belongs to Karachi, Bilawal belongs to Karachi, come and vote for the PPP and its symbol of arrow,” he concluded.