rawalpindi - One person was injured in a gunfight erupted between two groups over a land dispute at the Rajhar Village, sources informed on Saturday.

Sources said that the armed clash took place between two groups over a land dispute at the Rajhar Village on Chakri Road. As a result, a man sustained bullet injury and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. One armed group is headed by Chaudhry Changez Khan, brother of PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and the second group belonged to Chaudhry Shams.

Sources said the members of both groups used sophisticated weapons freely against each other. Panic and fear gripped the area following the gun battle between them. Later on, police reached the spot and forced the both groups for a ceasefire.

SHO Police Station Chontra Zaheer Babar, when contacted, confirmed an armed clash occurred between the two groups on a land dispute. He said during the battle a man namely Shamsher sustained bullet injury. He said that police registered an attempted murder case against Chaudhry Shams on the complaint of Chaudhry Changez. He said that he inspected the battle place and collected hundreds of dead shells of bullets.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen launched an armed attack on two houses in Mohala Hukamdad within limits of Police Station RA Bazaar. After committing the crime, the attackers managed escape. Later police and personnel of law enforcement agencies rushed to the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and the tenants of houses that came under gunfire. A police officer said that nobody was hurt in the firing incident. Police registered a case and begun search for the attackers.