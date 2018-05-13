Share:

LAHORE - Muthida Majlise Amal has finalized arrangements to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan lawns today.

A large number of followers of component parties of MMA are expected to participate in the rally. JUI-F Head Maulana Fazalur Rehaman, Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq and leaders of JUP-Imam Noorani, Islami Tehreek Pakistan and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

The followers of MMA from across the country participate in the show. The alliance leaders will announce MMA’s political programme on occasion.

MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said the show would change the course of political history as it would be the show of force of the Islam lovers in the country.

Liaqat Baloch said that the MMA would strictly abide by the constitution and the law. He further said that the JI would give full representation to the women folk in accordance with the directive of the Election Commission.