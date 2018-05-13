Share:

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to small farmers: Bosan

MULTAN (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Saturday inaugurated new branch of Zarai Taraqqiyati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at Adda Band Bosan here. Addressing the ceremony, he said the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to small farmers, adding that problems faced by the farmers would be resolved on priority basis. About new branch of ZTBL, the minister said that it was a demand of local people, adding that this new branch would facilitate the people. Meanwhile, the food department has procured 42 percent wheat so far during ongoing wheat procurement drive across Multan district. District food controller Muhammad Sufyan said that 70 percent wheat gunny bags have been distributed among the growers. The farmers have submitted 32,000 applications this season, he added. He said that the department would purchase 227,000 metric tons of wheat from the farmers.

, adding that wheat procurement process was in progress in transparent manner, whereas all required facilities were being provided to the growers at centers, he maintained. About storage of wheat, he informed that the department has completed arrangements for storage of the golden grains.

Incentives package to promote IT industry

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of Information Technology has succeeded in achieving a significant incentives’ package for the IT sector, which would prove beneficial in further promotion of the industry. The package, announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the other day in Karachi, is the result of the ministry’s continuous efforts made for the last several months, said a press release issued here Saturday. Minister for Information Technology Anusha Rehman Khan had directed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive proposals for fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, keeping in view issues like high taxation on IT/ITeS companies, lack of physical infrastructure and other challenges faced by the sector. Before finalising the proposals in consultation with PASHA, an industry representative body, a competitive analysis of Pakistan’s IT industry was made with other important IT destinations of the region like Philippines, China, Bangladesh and India.

Key incentives of the announced package include extension of zero-rated tax regime till the year 2025, while 5 percent cash reward on IT/ITeS export remittances, reduction of sales tax to 5 percent on domestic revenue in Islamabad Capital Territories (ICT) and legislation for Tech Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and new IT Parks.

These incentives will attract long term investments, improve export remittances and proliferate new IT parks through technology SEZs in the country. The IT industry has widely welcomed the incentives announced by the government including PASHA whose chairman Barkan Saeed was instrumental in collaborating with the Ministry to finalise the proposals, it added.

Research on cotton, rice, wheat crops underway at IUB

BAHAWALPUR (APP): The cotton variety developed by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been cultivated in 30 percent of total cotton cultivated area of the Punjab province. According to the spokesman of the university, Shahzad Ahmad, this achievement made IUB as the only university in the country developing cotton seeds having large scale popularity. The advanced level research on the most important crops of the country including cotton, rice and wheat is underway at University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The university scientists are working on such varieties of crops which are suitable and productive in local climate and geographical conditions and are resistant to drought viral diseases. In this connection, Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, visited cotton crop cultivated by department of Plant Breeding and Genetics in experimental area at University Agriculture Farm.

The university-produced cotton varieties IUB-222, IUB-13 and MM-58 have been cultivated in the agriculture farm and thirty percent cotton land in Punjab province is covered by the variety IUB-13.

It was also revealed that new varieties of the university QM65 and IUB-69 got 7th and 42nd positions respectively out of 95 varieties competed in recently held national level trials.

Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that currently, research projects worth Rs. 80 million are being carried out in the college. Further the college has been provided the first ever molecular breeding laboratory in southern Punjab.

Similarly, genoplasm preservation laboratory was also added recently. College Principal Prof Dr Muazzam Jamil, chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics, Prof Dr Iqbal Bandesha, faculty members and students were also present on this occasion.

AJK Bank BoD approves financial statements for first quarter

MUZAFFARABAD (APP): Board of Directors (BoD) Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in its recent meeting chaired by Dr Ijaz Munir, chairman of the Board, approved financial statements for the first quarter. Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary government of AJK and members BoD including Fayaz Ali Abbasi, senior member Board of Revenue, Farid Ahmad Tarar, secretary finance, Syed Zahur-ul Hassan Gilani, secretary forests, Raja Tariq Masood Khan, secretary industries, Raja Mumtaz Ali, senior banker, Naveed Sadiq, renowned businessman, Maazullah Khan, secretary board and Shahid Shahzad Mir, chief financial officer. Managing Director Bank of AJK Imran Samad briefed the board regarding quarterly performance and strategies evolved to improve performance of banking system. Board reviewed financial position of the bank and approved its financial statements for the first quarter ended in March 31, 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman BoD expressed his satisfaction over performance of banking staff of all branches in AJK. He also directed expediting efforts to achieve better financial results in future.