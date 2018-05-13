Share:

rawalpindi - A 70-year-old woman has accused four men of raping her for not paying the interest on an amount she had borrowed from them in 2010, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, a 70-year-old woman namely SB lodged a complaint with the Police Station Jatli stating she had borrowed Rs0.1 million from Ijaz Hussain and Zulfiqar Hussain, sons of Ali Shan, residents of Sihal Miyana in 2010.

However, she said, the borrowers had deducted Rs20,000 from total amount as interest and paid her Rs80,000.

She added the two men came to her house on 8/9/2017 and told her that she had to pay them Rs8,60,000 with interest but if she would pay Rs0.5 million instantly they would not charge interest from her.

The woman mentioned that she had told the two men she had paid them Rs7,20,000 so far. Upon this, she alleged that the two men abused her and left her house. “On the next day, I was returning from the house of a neighbour when Ijaz and Zulfiqar caught and dragged me into the house of Zulfiqar where they locked me in a room and also called their two sons Kamal and Bilal and the four men gang raped me,” she alleged.

She also alleged the accused also tortured her and her husband who had arrived for rescuing her from them. She asked the police to register a case against four accused and arrest them.

Police registered a case under sections 376/377 of PPC against the accused and begun investigation.

DSP Gujar Khan Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz, when contacted, said police have taken the four accused into custody after registering a case against them. He dubbed the case as a pack of lies. However, police are probing into the allegations. He said the woman claimed to be raped in 2017 and is reporting the matter to police in 2018 which made the case suspicious. He said the accused are doing business of usury in the area. He said the accused also took oath that they had not raped the old lady. “The age of two accused is between 65 and 67 years old,” the DSP said. He said the reports of medico-legal of old lady conducted by doctors are not clear and police would send her and the men for forensic examination to Lahore on Monday.